Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Gachibowli for WWE match

Hyderabad: In view of the WWE Superstar Spectacle event being organised at Gachibowli indoor stadium on Friday, traffic restrictions will be in force on the Gachibowli to Hyderabad Central University (HCU) road between 1 pm and 11 pm.

According to the advisory issued by Cyberabad police, motorists travelling towards HCU from Gachibowli Junction are advised to take the Kondapur road.

Likewise, motorists coming from Nallagandla to Gachibowli Junction are requested to take the Masjid Banda – Kondapur – Botanical Garden route.

Excitement soars among Indian WWE enthusiasts as the event has paved the way for the 16-time world champion, John Cena’s inaugural visit to Hyderabad.

Also Read John Cena in Hyderabad: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium to host WWE match today

The wrestling spectacle returns after six years, featuring a star-studded cast including Seth Rollins and John Cena entering the ring against Giovani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

While Indus Sher, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will fight for the WWE Tag Team Title, Rhea will face Natalya in a rematch for the Women’s WWE World Title.

Drew McEltry, Shanky, Ring General Gunther and Gionee Vinci will also be witnessed entering the ring.

WWE fans can book their tickets for the event on Book My Show. Additionally, citizens can also watch the match live on Sony Sports channels.