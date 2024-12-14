Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued ahead of HCL Cyclothon

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police issued traffic restrictions to be observed during the HCL Cyclothon in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 15.

The cyclothan will take place from 5 am and 10 am beginning from One Golf towards T-Grill, Kokapet ORR service road, Kollur junction U-turn and ending at One Golf. In this regard, the ORR service road on the left side of the ORR (Kollur Junction towards Kokapet Junction) will be temporarily closed from 5 am to 10 am.

The traffic coming from Wipro junction towards Kokapet junction will be diverted at T-Grill – towards Myscape road – Veda IIT – Towards Narsingi Nanakramguda service road – My Home Avatar Left turn – Kokapet village.

Commuters coming from Kollur towards Kokapet and My Home Avatar will be diverted at Kollur junction towards the right side of the ORR service road

Traffic moving from Narsingi towards Wipro Circle will be diverted to ORR service road Nanakramguda – Khajaguda Circle – Nanakramguda road – Wipro Circle.