Hyderabad: Trains cancelled on May 6, 8, 9 for non-interlocking works

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has partially and completely cancelled certain trains on May 6, 8 and 9 owing to non-interlocking works.

While the Kachiguda–Visakhapatnam train (12862) running on May 6 and 8 has been cancelled, the trains between Secunderabad–Raipur (12771), Raipur–Secunderabad (12772) and Darbhanga–Secunderabad (17008) divisions have been partially cancelled on May 8 and 9.

Also Read Ganga Pushkaram 2023: SCR announces 18 special trains for Telangana

Railway authorities have requested that rail users take note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly.