Hyderabad: Transfer of Technology of biodegradable bags done by DRDO

Transfer of Technology (ToT) of biodegradable carry bags was carried out by Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), DRDO to an initial batch of 20 industries for facilitating voluminous production for an event at ASL, in the city on Wednesday.

After extensive studies, the scientists from ASL with expertise in composites, polymers and chemical engineering came up with an environmental friendly solution using bio-polymers for the replacement of single use plastics like carry bags.

The key product features include – biodegradability and conversion into manure after 90 days, edible, does not harm animals or marine environment, high compostability, does not contain any plastic, can be easily produced and a low cost innovative technology.

Studies are also being carried out to expand the same technology to make single use water bottles, milk packets and compatibility to withstand cold storage conditions.

Scientist Dr K Veera Brahmam who led the development of the eco-friendly solution highlighted the research studies, challenges faced, test facilities, certification processes and development journey.

“There was a good response to the expression of interest issued by DRDO and after evaluation, initial batch of 20 industries have been selected for the ToT and 45 more industries are in the pipeline,” he said.

For all these companies DRDO will be transferring the technology free of cost without royalty and supporting them for establishing the set-up. He highlighted that industry from abroad have also shown keen interest in the innovative solution.

Addressing the event, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO lauded the efforts of ASL team members and said that the entire world is suffering from the menace of plastic pollution and that there is a huge scope to find sustainable alternative solutions.

“The DRDO Laboratories have evolved many sustainable technologies in the past. Many of the technologies developed by DRDO are available for civil use as a spin off and have been transferred to private sector for commercial exploitation. There is an increasing urgency to scale such innovations.” he added.

As the requirements are huge and there is a need to replenish the stock continuously, ASL intends to facilitate ToT to at least 500 to 600 industries and urged that every district should have one such industry. “It will also help in creating substantial employment opportunities and support new entrepreneurs.” said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO.

“We must nurture the frugal innovations in academia, start-ups and by individuals which contribute towards building a clean and healthy eco-system for the mankind. Small steps taken today will have a lasting imprint on the global environment,” Dr Reddy added.