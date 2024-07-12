Hyderabad: Transwoman found dead in Fateh Nagar; probe on

Her body was discovered in an open area near the railway tracks on Friday, who alerted the police about the incident

Hyderabad: Transwoman found dead in Fateh Nagar; probe on
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In yet another crime against people of the third gender, a 27-year-old trans woman was found dead in Fateh Nagar on Friday, July 12.

The victim, Sheela alias Abdul, made a living by begging, the police said. Her body was discovered in an open area near the railway tracks on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot with a clues team and a dog squad to begin an investigation.

Soon after the murder transgenders staged a protest in front of Sanathnagar police station demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

It is suspected that Sheela was hit with a blunt object on her head, resulting in instant death. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the matter to track down the unidentified suspects.

The police said the motive behind the murder could be financial issues.

