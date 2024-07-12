Hyderabad: Transwoman found dead in Fateh Nagar; probe on

Hyderabad: In yet another crime against people of the third gender, a 27-year-old trans woman was found dead in Fateh Nagar on Friday, July 12.

The victim, Sheela alias Abdul, made a living by begging, the police said. Her body was discovered in an open area near the railway tracks on Friday.

Also Read Hyderabad: Robber who attacked police with axe at Nampally held

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot with a clues team and a dog squad to begin an investigation.

Soon after the murder transgenders staged a protest in front of Sanathnagar police station demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

It is suspected that Sheela was hit with a blunt object on her head, resulting in instant death. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the matter to track down the unidentified suspects.

The police said the motive behind the murder could be financial issues.