Hyderabad: TRS corporator Vijaya Reddy joins Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) corporator P Vijaya Reddy joined the Congress party on Saturday. “Congress will provide me the right platform to show my talent and power,” she said.

Vijaya Reddy is the daughter of the late Congress Legislative Party leader P Janardhan Reddy, popularly known as PJR.

She met Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday and said that she would join the party formally on June 23. “My father and his grandfather worked for Congress. Looking at where the country is headed today, I feel like Congress is the right party to work for,” she said.

“Congress is like an ocean, it has created many leaders and under Sonia Gandhi and Revanth Reddy’s leadership, we can head forward,” she added.

Vijaya Reddy was a forerunner for the position of Hyderabad mayor. On being asked if the disappointment of not being elected mayor was driving her to make this change, she said that her decision was not for positions or titles.

“The TRS definitely drew a boundary and limited me. I hope to change that in Congress,” she said. She further added that there is still time for the elections to be thinking about an MLA ticket.

While with TRS, Vijaya Reddy has previously contested from the Khairatabad constituency, which was the stronghold of her father, PJR. The current MLA of Khairatabad is TRS’ Danam Nagender.