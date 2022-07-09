Hyderabad: TSREDCO chairman inspects construction of its net-zero energy building

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation’s (TSREDCO) chairman Y Sathish Reddy inspected the under-construction Super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) & Grid-Interactive Net Zero Energy building of TSREDO along with concerned officials on Saturday.

“There is definitely a huge urgency in adopting renewable energy. There are a lot of environmental & economic benefits of using renewable energy such as generating energy that produces no greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and reduces some types of air pollution. Diversifying energy supply and reducing dependence on imported fuels,” Y Sathish Reddy said after the inspection.

Sathish Reddy said that TSREDCO has set up an example by coming up with the first-ever 100% green government building in India. The under-construction TSREDCO Super ECBC & Grid-Interactive Net Zero Energy building is the first of its kind & fully environment friendly.

“I’m very happy with the progress & looking forward to the completion of the project as soon as possible,” he said on the occasion.

“This First ‘Green government building’ in India is well equipped with a wind tower, real-time LED display, BIPV over the courtyard, Recycled timber vertical slabs & movable shading screens. I’m very sure soon after the completion of the building, this tradition of fully environmentally friendly buildings will come up in large numbers across the country,” Y Satish Reddy further remarked.