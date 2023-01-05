Hyderabad: TSRTC to introduce sleeper buses for long distance travellers

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will provide sleeper buses for long-distance passengers. The buses will be named Lahari, said TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan.

According to the TSRTC chairman, Lahari buses are an alternative to private operators. On Wednesday, the senior officer along with the managing director Sajjanar flagged off ten new non-AC sleeper, and sleeper-cum-seater buses in the city.

Sajjanar said that 16 new AC sleeper buses will be operable by month’s end for passengers travelling to Bengaluru, Hubli, Vijayawada, Vizag and other cities.

“We will be launching 550 electric buses very soon, the managing director added and expressed hope that TSRTC will emerge financially strong by the end of 2023.