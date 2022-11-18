Hyderabad: TSRTC to operate minibuses from Raidurg Metro Station

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has started operating minibuses following several requests from multiple employees in the IT corridor to extend bus services from the Raidurg metro station to other offices in the IT corridor.

There aren’t many ways to get to the offices in the area owing to which office-goers urged the TSRTC management for bus services from the Raidurg metro. The employees had to choose between walking more than two kilometres or calling a cab at a hefty cost for a short distance.

Also Read Hyderabad: Three detained for torching vehicles in Hayathnagar

The TSRTC has decided to operate Vajra AC minibuses from the metro station to IT businesses after considering its options. The extent of the offerings will change in proportion to demand and financial success.

Contact numbers for more information are 040-23450033 and 040-69440000.