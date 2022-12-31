Hyderabad: TTD-run Balaji temples prepare for Vaikuntha Ekadasi Darshan

Hyderabad: The management of TTD-run Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temples at Himayathnagar and Jubilee Hills is making arrangements on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi on January 2.

According to a press release, they are organizing various activities and rituals for the deity. The temple authorities are making necessary arrangements to ensure hassle-free darshan for the devotees, who will be visiting the temple on an auspicious day.

Assistant Executive Officer, TTD, G. Jaganmohanacharyulu said, “Vaikuntha Ekadashi, a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is one of the auspicious days for Hindus.” “On a holy day, people conduct and take part in special prayers and yagnas and also attend discourses at Vishnu temples across the world.” The AEO appealed to the devotees to wear masks

Authorities are expecting more than 50,000 devotees from all over the city to visit the temple.

In these auspicious months of Dhanurmasam, the temples will perform “Thiruppavai” for God. Sarva darshan will start at 2 am.