Hyderabad: Tuition teacher gets 5-yr-RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 11, sentenced a tuition teacher to five year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

The incident occurred in 2019, when the teacher identified as Abdul Qayyum, a native of Bihar, visited the survivor’s house and misbehaved with her. When the victim screamed, Qayyum stopped and pretended to be teaching.

When the survivor’s mother asked her about the incident she said Qayyum gave her his phone to play games while making her touch his private parts. The mother approached the Chandrayagutta police and filed a complaint against Qayyum.

The Chandrayagutta police registered a case under sections 354-A IPC and section 10 r/w. 9(m) of the POCSO Act, 2012. The survivor was shifted to the Bharosa centre, where she received counselling. G Uday Bhaskar Rao, Special Sessions Judge for POCSO cases, sentenced Qayyum to jail along with a fine of Rs 5,000. He awarded a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 to the survivor.