Hyderabad: Tukaramgate police apprehend 3 bike offenders, recover 30 stolen bikes

During the course of the investigation, on credible information, on Monday, the accused was apprehended while they are moving in suspicious circumstances on the stolen bike.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th November 2022 2:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: Tukaramgate police apprehend 3 bike offenders, recover 30 stolen bikes
Tukaramgate police arrest bike offenders

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Tukaramgate Police apprehended 3 bike offenders, on Monday and recovered 30 stolen bikes from their possession.

A complaint of a missing bike was registered by Vade Balram, a resident of Secundrabad, on October 22 following which the Tukaramgate police registered a case against them and initiated a probe.

Also Read
<!– wp:stl/also-read-block –> <div class=”wp-block-stl-also-read-block”><div class=”also_read_post clearfix”><div class=”read_head”>Also Read</div><a target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”></a></div></div> <!– /wp:stl/also-read-block –>

During the course of the investigation, on credible information, on Monday, the accused was apprehended while they are moving in suspicious circumstances on the stolen bike.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Awais, 20, and Vithanala Srinivas, 36, who confessed to the offense along with other 29 offenses of different places and dates, on interrogation.

The police also arrested another accused who was the receiver of stolen bikes and recovered 30 bikes from his possession.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under IPC 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and IPC 379 (Punishment for theft) IPC of Chilkaguda police station.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button