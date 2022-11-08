Hyderabad: Tukaramgate police apprehend 3 bike offenders, recover 30 stolen bikes

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Tukaramgate Police apprehended 3 bike offenders, on Monday and recovered 30 stolen bikes from their possession.



A complaint of a missing bike was registered by Vade Balram, a resident of Secundrabad, on October 22 following which the Tukaramgate police registered a case against them and initiated a probe.

During the course of the investigation, on credible information, on Monday, the accused was apprehended while they are moving in suspicious circumstances on the stolen bike.



The accused were identified as Mohammed Awais, 20, and Vithanala Srinivas, 36, who confessed to the offense along with other 29 offenses of different places and dates, on interrogation.



The police also arrested another accused who was the receiver of stolen bikes and recovered 30 bikes from his possession.



A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under IPC 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and IPC 379 (Punishment for theft) IPC of Chilkaguda police station.