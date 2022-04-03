Hyderabad: Two arrested for betting on IPL matches

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested for organising bets on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket matches. The Chilkalguda police acted on receiving credible information and approached a house in the area.

The two accused, Mohd. Rizwanuddin (26) and Shaik Ibrahim (25), were caught while accepting bets on a match between Chennai super Kings and Lucknow super Giants. An amount of Rs 2000 and 2 cell phones were seized by the police.

The police booked them under Section 3 and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act. The law states that any person who opens, keeps, operates, or uses or permits to be used any common gaming house or online gaming or conducts or assists in conducting the business of any common gaming house may be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to three thousand rupees, or both.