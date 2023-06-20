Hyderabad: Two arrested for murder at Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the Bahadurpura police here on Monday on charges of killing a 35-year-old man.

The murder took place on June 13 at Danamma Huts Hassan Nagar. Police seized a knife from the accused persons.

According to police, 38-year-old Syed Yousuf from Falaknuma and 23-year-old Syed Fazal from Rajendra Nagar had personal grudges against the deceased, Shaik Qasim alias Ashu.

On June 13, the three went to a toddy shop to consume liquor.

“In the evening, Qasim was attacked with a knife multiple times by Yousuf and Fazal. His head was squashed with a piece of granite stone leading to his death,” said ACP Falaknuma Shaik Jahangeer.

Though Qasim was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Based on a complaint by Qasim’s brother an FIR was lodged under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Yousuf and Fazal were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.