Hyderabad: Man murders wife, arrested after one hour

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old marketing executive was arrested for strangulating his wife over an argument here on Tuesday at Old Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

The accused, K Laxman, a resident of Friends colony was married to 49-year-old Kumarri Beena alias Bibiyana in 1994.

DCP North zone, Hyderabad, Chandana Deepthi said Beena often quarrelled with her house owners as a result of which the couple frequently shifted houses.

“Laxman used to support Beena in household chores. However, her frequent fights troubled him,” the senior officer said.

On Tuesday, Laxman strangulated Beena using an electric wire. He left the house leaving the body on the spot.

Laxman was arrested within one hour of committing the crime. He was produced before the court, the DCP said.