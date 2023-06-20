Hyderbad: Fire breaks out at play school in Manikonda, none hurt

There was a small electric spark due to overload, further leading to the AC catching fire.

Hyderbad: Fire breaks out at play school in Manikonda, none hurt
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Jolly Kids School in Manikonda, Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of the play school building and was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

All the children were evacuated on time, and no casualty or injury to anyone was reported.

MS Education Academy

“A fire broke out on the first floor of the Jolly Kids Play School, Manikonda,” Satish, a sub-inspector with Raidurgam Police Station, said.

“Initially, there was a small electric spark due to overload, further leading to the AC catching fire,” he said, while adding that all the children were immediately evacuated.

“There are no casualties. The incident happened at around 12:20 PM,” he added.

More details are awaited.

