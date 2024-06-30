Hyderabad: Two arrested for online cricket betting, Rs 25L recovered

Hyderabad: Police arrested two persons involved in illegal online cricket betting at Maruthi Nagar here on Saturday and recovered Rs 25.5 lakh in cash. They were betting on the just concluded ICC T20 World Cup finals between India and South Africa.

Prime accused 28-year-old Mohd Abdul Sohail, identified as the main bookie, and 55-year-old Md Farhatullah, identified as the collection agent have been arrested by the police.

According to police, Sohail had 20-25 punters (a person who gambles) from whom Farhatuallah collected the betting money, either online or in cash.

On June 29, Sohail installed a betting center at Maruthi Nagar and started accepting bets as the finals between India and South Africa were played.

On a tip-off, the police arrested Sohail and Farhatullah and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 25.5 lakh. Police also seized a laptop and three mobile phones.