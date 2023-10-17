Hyderabad: Two arrested for transporting 80kgs of ganja

Hyderabad: The special operation team (SOT) and Uppal police apprehended two persons from an interstate drug peddling racket and seized 80 Kg of ganja on Tuesday, October 17.

According to the police, the accused Kunchala Srinu, 53, and Kalla Ramu, 43, met six months ago. Kunchala involved Ramu in the illegal transportation of ganja by enticing him to provide financial help and his vehicle for the commission, police said.

A total of 40 packets of ganja that weighed 80 Kg, a Bolero vehicle, and two cell phones were seized.

Police said the accused had gone to Sileru, Visakhapatnam, to purchase 80 kg of dry ganja in 40 packets (each worth Rs 9,000) from another accused, Dhanraj.

Based on a tip-off, police arrested Srinu and Ramu while they were proceeding through Uppal Bhagayath. Dhanraj is currently absconding, the police said.