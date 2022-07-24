Hyderabad: Two brothers fight over property, one injured

Hyderabad: Two brothers got into a fight which turned violent when the older brother injured the younger by stabbing him with a paper-cutting blade here on Saturday.

According to a police official investigating the case, the brothers who are residents of Akberbagh were at odds regarding their property.

On Saturday, 29-year-old Mohammad Masiuddin was at Deccan Stationary in Chatta Bazar when the older brother, 32-year-old Mohammad Akbaruddin reached.

As the brother was talking regarding their property, the conversation soon turned violent.

In a split second of anger, Mohammad Akbaruddin reached out to a paper cutting blade and stabbed Masiuddin injuring his ribs.

Masiuddin was rushed to the hospital for treatement while Akbaruddin is absconding.

A case has been registered at the Mir Chowk police station.