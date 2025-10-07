Hyderabad: Two die in Medchal as truck hits bike

Hyderabad: Two individuals died in an accident in Hyderabad on Monday, October 6, after a truck hit their motorbike in Medchal.

According to Medchal police, one of the deceased was identified as Ambati Kalawathi, who was travelling with her husband, Ambati Srinu. The couple were heading to the Athvelly area. The accident occurred when the couple reached Raghavendra Wines on the route.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Medchal police inspector A Satyanarayana said, “Two bikes were hit by the truck. First, the truck hit a man identified as Raju Reddy. Due to the collision, Reddy’s bike hit Srinu and Kalawathi, who were travelling ahead of him.”

While Kalawathi and Raju died on the spot, Srinu survived with minor injuries. He received treatment at a hospital and is stable.

The police said that a case of death due to negligent driving under sections 106(1), 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS), along with section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, has been registered.