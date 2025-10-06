Two test positive for drug use at farmhouse party near Hyderabad

The party was reportedly organised through a social media platform, with an entry fee charged for food and drinks.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 6th October 2025 3:03 pm IST
Officials raided a rave party at a farmhouse in Hyderabad and arrested people including over 30 minors
Officials raided a rave party at a farmhouse in Hyderabad and arrested people including over 30 minors

Hyderabad: Two persons attending a party at a farmhouse in Hyderabad tested positive for alleged drug consumption, police said on Monday.

Acting on reliable information, a Special Operations Team of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate raided the farmhouse in Moinabad late Sunday night and found 55 participants, including several minors.

The party was reportedly organised through a social media platform, with an entry fee charged for food and drinks.

Memory Khan Seminar

“The attendees were tested for drug consumption, following which two tested positive for ganja use,” a senior police official said. The participants were detained and questioned.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 6th October 2025 3:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button