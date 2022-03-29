Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers, six consumers arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Bollaram police arrested two drug peddlers and six consumers here on Monday.

The accused drug peddlers – 26-year-old P Naresh Reddy, a driver from Alwal and 25-year-old P Chandrashekar, a delivery boy from Gajularamaram – were caught selling drugs to their clients.

A total of 1040 gms of hash oil, 2 cell phones, 1 two-wheeler and a cash of Rs 1,500/- was seized from them.

To earn extra income, prime accused P Naresh Reddy developed a contact with a person living in Araku valley, Andhra Pradesh and started buying 1 or 2 Kgs of Hash Oil for a sum of Rs 60,000 periodically.

Naresh would then sell the hash oil to clients in Hyderabad to other drug peddlers and consumers. He would charge Rs 3,000 each for 5gms of hash oil and likewise started earning 6lakh by selling 1kg of the drug.

On Monday, Naresh was arrested while selling the drug to another peddler Chandrashekar. Based on a tip-off, the H-NEW officials along with Bollaram police apprehended both of them at Druva Enclave, Ammuguda.

Upon investigation they said thy had a total of 29 clients who purchased from them. Six of them have been arrested so far.

The six accused clients’ names are – 22-year-old S Praveen (tattoo artist), 24-year-old Rahul Goud (advertising executive), 24-year-old T Kundan Reddy (associate in Genpact), 21-year-old Ayushman Reddy (student), 21-year-old J Sam Roy (businessman) and 21-year-old O Uday (businessman)

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.