Hyderabad: Two electricity board employees caught taking bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two employees of The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) when they accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a woman contractor in the city.

The Additional Divisional Engineer B Udaya Kumar of KPHB Sub Division had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50000 through B Koti Reddy, Artisan Grade II working at same office from the complainant Thalla Praveen, contract supervisor for sanction of additional electricity load and installation of a commercial DTR.

As per agreement, Koti Reddy accepted the bribe of Rs 50,000 at the instance of Udaya Kumar and the ACB caught him red-handed during the act.

Udaya Kumar and Koti Reddy were arrested and produced before the court.