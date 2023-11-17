Hyderabad: Two electricity board employees caught taking bribe

The Additional Divisional Engineer B Udaya Kumar of KPHB Sub Division had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50000 through B Koti Reddy, Artisan Grade II working at same office from the complainant Thalla Praveen.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 17th November 2023 5:03 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two employees of The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) when they accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a woman contractor in the city.

The Additional Divisional Engineer B Udaya Kumar of KPHB Sub Division had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50000 through B Koti Reddy, Artisan Grade II working at same office from the complainant Thalla Praveen, contract supervisor for sanction of additional electricity load and installation of a commercial DTR.

As per agreement, Koti Reddy accepted the bribe of Rs 50,000 at the instance of Udaya Kumar and the ACB caught him red-handed during the act.

Udaya Kumar and Koti Reddy were arrested and produced before the court.

