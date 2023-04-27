Hyderabad: Two friends drown in Musi river while trying to save their horse

They had taken the horse for a walk and reached the river. After some time the horse walked deeper into the river and started to drown.

Representaional Image

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck when two friends drowned while trying to save their horse in the Musi river at Rajendranagar.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday. The victims who were identified as Mohd Saif and Ashu Singh had taken the horse for a walk and reached the river. After some time the horse walked deeper into the river and started to drown.

Upon noticing, Ashu Singh, despite not knowing swimming, rushed to rescue the animal. He started to drown. His friend Mohd Saif, who did not know how to swim either, came to Singh’s rescue but failed. All three of them lost their lives.

On a tip-off by locals, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of a swimmer.

The bodies were later shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered.

