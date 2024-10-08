Hyderabad: Two held for fake certificate fraud in Amberpet

Apart from the fake certificates, four empty certificates, 14 judicial stamps, 40 A 4 size sheets, one desktop, two mobile phones and a pen drive were retrieved from the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th October 2024 5:59 pm IST

Hyderabad: Two persons accused of creating fake certificates were apprehended by the commissioner’s task force south zone in coordination with Amberpet police on Tuesday, October 8.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Mahfooz Iqbal, 41 and Shaik Ilyas Ahmed, 34, both residents of Owaisinagar, Amberpet. Following a raid on “MS Enterprises” Xerox Center, the police seized fake certificates including SSC, Intermediate Degree and others.

