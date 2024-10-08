Hyderabad: Two held for fake certificate fraud in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Two persons accused of creating fake certificates were apprehended by the commissioner’s task force south zone in coordination with Amberpet police on Tuesday, October 8.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Mahfooz Iqbal, 41 and Shaik Ilyas Ahmed, 34, both residents of Owaisinagar, Amberpet. Following a raid on “MS Enterprises” Xerox Center, the police seized fake certificates including SSC, Intermediate Degree and others.

Apart from the fake certificates, four empty certificates, 14 judicial stamps, 40 A 4 size sheets, one desktop two mobile phones and a pen drive were recovered from the accused.