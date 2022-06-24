Hyderabad: Two held for raping, impregnating minor at Chatrinaka

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 24th June 2022 5:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two held for raping, impragnating minor at Chatrinaka
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor for over a year and impregnating her.

The incident came to light when the victim’s parents found out that the girl was five months pregnant. The parents took her in confidence and asked her who the perpetrators were. One of the accused was identified as the victim’s cousin.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, the Chatrinaka police registered a case against the accused under POCSO Act. The police further said that the accused committed the offence as he lured the victim on the pretext of marriage.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Case filed against man for rape, cheating

The victim gave in to the offender’s demand of having a physical relationship, following which the accused invited his friends to rape the victim.

As police initiated the investigation, BJP leader and member of the National Commission for Minorities Syed Shahazadi visited the Chatrinaka police station and enquired about the progress of the case.

However, police officials were miffed over Shahzadi’s arrogant behaviour.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button