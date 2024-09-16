Hyderabad: Two held for theft, eight bikes recovered

Hyderabad: The commisioner’s task force (West) Zone in coordination with SR Nagar police on Sunday, September 15 arrested two interstate thieves from Andhra Pradesh and recovered eight bikes worth Rs 7,70,000.

The accused were identified as Palla Dharma Teja, 27, a native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh and Sirivella Gurappa, 23, who also belongs to Andhra Pradesh. The duo committed a series of motor vehicle thefts within Hyderabad.

Teja and Gurappa were previously involved in eight property and vehicle theft cases. The duo devised a plan to commit motor vehicle theft and make quick money. They travelled to Hyderabad and committed five bike thefts.

Upon further inquiry, they revealed they had also committed three other bike thefts in Kadapa District. Teja was booked for seven cases of theft under SR Nagar, Panjagutta, Governorpet, Produtur and Produtur rural under various sections of the Indian Penal Code sections. Whereas Gurappa was booked for an attempt to murder by the Mydukur police.