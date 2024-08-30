Hyderabad: Two juveniles held for burglary

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Thursday, August 29 arrested two juveniles involved in a house burglary.
The incident occurred on August 18 and the two accused managed to break into a house along with another accused identified as 23-year-old Syed Khaja Ali, a resident of Shaheennagar.
The accused allegedly stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2,40,000. The minors were caught while Ali escaped the police.
According to the police, the complainant left for Nagarkurnool to attend a wedding ceremony. Upon returning home on August 19, 2024, at around 6:30 p.m. he discovered the main door and almirah locks broken.
He also noticed that 6 tulas of gold ornaments, and 16 tulas of silver anklets were missing. A police complaint was subsequently filed.