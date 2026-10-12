Hyderabad: Two men extort woman after posing as journalists

The men approached the woman, who is in the middle of building her house, at the construction site and allegedly demanded Rs 10,000. Failing which, they allegedly threatened her with demolition.

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Hyderabad: Locals in Serilingampally roughed up two men claiming to be journalists for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a woman.

The men approached the woman, who is in the middle of building her house, at the construction site and allegedly demanded Rs 10,000. Failing which, they allegedly threatened her with demolition.

According to Telangana Today, some locals intervened as the men allegedly continued to threaten the woman. However, the issue escalated soon with the locals allegedly manhandling the duo.

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Subhan Bakery

A police complaint has been lodged against the men.

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