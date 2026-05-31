Hyderabad: Two more arrested in Gandipet land fraud

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police in Telangana have arrested two more accused in the case relating to an alleged conspiracy to illegally encroach valuable government land by creating fake government orders and false official records.

The police on Sunday, May 31, announced the arrest of Veladi Radhakrishna and his driver Gyara Praveen Kumar, named as accused 9 and 10, respectively.

Police on May 29 claimed to have busted a Rs 1,000 crore land scam with the arrest of three persons. The case relates to creating fake government orders (GOs) and false official records to illegally sell 10 acres of government land worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore in Gandipet.

A case under sections 338, 336(3), 318(4) and 61(2) BNS was registered in Narsingi Police Station on May 23 on a complaint from Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar, Gandipet Mandal, Rangareddy district.

Bolla Brahma Naidu, a former MLA of YSR Congress Party from Andhra Pradesh, is one of the five other accused in the case who are allegedly absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police CH Srinivas told the media on Sunday that Radhakrishna worked as an outsourcing employee in the Information Technology & Communication department in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat from 2006 to 2009.

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He later quit his job and, using knowledge of procedures in government offices, he started deceiving people by claiming that he could arrange government jobs, land regularisation orders, pattadar passbooks, succession proceedings and other government permissions.

In 2013, posing as a Deputy Collector in the Secretariat and an advocate, he cheated unemployed persons by promising that he would provide government jobs and collected Rs 30 lakh.

Several criminal cases relating to cheating, forgery and breach of trust were registered against him in various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Having become accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle, he shifted towards large-scale land-related fraud, police said. Investigation revealed that he developed contacts with persons claiming rights over government poramboke land in survey number 18 of Gandipet village and planned to illegally earn huge amounts through that land.

According to police, Radhakrishna, through his driver Gyara Praveen, developed an acquaintance with one Kovvuru Sunil.

Regarding Gandipet village land, he established relations with Nimmala Rajesh, Nimmala Venugopal, Nimmala Ramaswamy, Garela Manga and their family members.

Even though Radhakrishna knew that the said land was government poramboke land and there were no lawful ownership rights over it, he falsely assured Brahma Naidu and his brother Ramesh, who intended to purchase the said land, that regularisation, succession and other government approvals could be obtained.

Radhakrishna, along with Kovvuru Sunil, assured Nimmala Rajesh, Nimmala Venugopal, Nimmala Ramaswamy, and Garela Manga that they would prepare documents granting legal rights over the land and collect huge amounts of money.

Radhakrishna, with the assistance of one advocate, fabricated fake GOs, false CCLA proceedings, fake NOCs, official letters and other government documents.

During the investigation, it was found that Kovvuru Sunil, Karanam Rajesh, Gyara Praveen and Prabhudas had assisted Radhakrishna. They were involved in money transactions, transportation of documents, exchange of information and other activities.

As part of this conspiracy, financial transactions of approximately Rs 12 crore took place between Brahma Naidu, Ramesh and persons related to the land transaction.

Police seized five laptops, 12 cheque books, 13 stamps, seven bank passbooks, 10 ATM cards, and 31 documents related to various lands from Radhakrishna and Praveen Kumar.

Investigation is continuing to arrest the remaining absconding accused, to unearth complete financial transactions, and to take legal action against everyone involved in the conspiracy, the DCP said.