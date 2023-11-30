Hyderabad: Two arrested for distributing AIMIM voting slips

Malakpet constituency has recorded a poll percentage of 8.20 till 9 am.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th November 2023 11:24 am IST
AIMIM voting slips
Two persons arrested

Hyderabad: Today, Dabeerpura police arrested two individuals for distributing AIMIM voting slips in Chanchalguda, which falls under the Malakpet Assembly constituency.

The arrest occurred during DCP Rohith Raju’s rounds in the area to check the ongoing polls.

Meanwhile, the Malakpet constituency has recorded a poll percentage of 8.20 till 9 am. Even in overall Hyderabad, the average voter turnout was 4.97 percent.

Currently, polling is underway with tight security across Telangana, and there is hope that the voter turnout will increase.

