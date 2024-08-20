Hyderabad: Two smartphone thieves arrested at Tukaram gate

Hyderabad: Tukaram Gate police on Monday, August 19 arrested a smartphone snatcher and his accomplice, recovering six stolen smartphones from their possession at the Ganga Jamuna Hotel, Tukaram Gate Main Road, Secunderabad.

The accused have been identified as Basamalla Praveen Kumar, 25, a resident of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Basawaraj Hugar, 55, a native of Karnataka, who used to buy stolen goods from Kumar.

Following an investigation, the accused were arrested for snatching two phones as reported on August 16 and 17 at Tukaram Gate police station.

According to the police, the arrested duo have confessed to the crime. The accused were produced before the XXII additional civil Judge, Secunderabad, for judicial custody.

Hyderabad police urged citizens to make use of dial 100 for reporting crime and ensure safety.