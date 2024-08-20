Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses on Raksha Bandhan (August 19), recorded its highest number of passengers, taking 63 lakh passengers to their destinations safely. The RTC buses also covered a record distance of 38 lakh kilometres.

In an elaborate X post, TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar congratulated RTC employees for working with commitment, dedication and discipline even during heavy rains.

Acknowledging the milestone, Sajjanar informed as many as 41.74 lakh women passengers reached their destinations via TGSRTC buses, marking the success of the Mahalakshmi Scheme that provides free bus travel to women across the state.

More than 100% occupancy

Of the total 97 TGSRTC depots, 92 registered more than 100 percent occupancy ratio on Rakhsha Bandhan.

In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad alone, a total of 12.91 lakhs and 11.68 lakh passengers travelled respectively. Districts such as Karimnagar Mahabubnagar and Warangal saw 6.37 lakh, 5.84 lakh, and 5.82 lakh travellers respectively.

Also Read TGSRTC bus gets trapped in flooded underpass in Nizamabad

Long weekend impact

Considering the long weekend between August 15 and 19, the TGSRTC registered a record revenue of Rs 32 crore. Of this, Rs 17 crore was earned via the Mahalakshmi Scheme, and Rs 15 crore through ticket payments. About 2,587 special buses were run in three days.

“This is an all-time record in the history of RTC. The records of Rakhi festival are proof of how much people love and appreciate the public transport system,” said Sajjanar.