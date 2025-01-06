Hyderabad: Two trains rescheduled from Secunderabad on Monday

Hyderabad: Two trains running from Secunderabad on Monday, January 6, have been rescheduled due to a delay in their pairing trains.

Train No. 07030 Secunderabad – Agartala Express which was scheduled to depart from Secunderabad at 4:35 pm will now depart two hours late at 6:35 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 12710 Secunderabad – Gudur Simhapuri Express which was scheduled to depart from Secunderabad at 10:05 pm will also depart two hours late, at 12:05 am, January 7.

Pairing trains are trains which share their coaches with other trains and delays in their arrival also cause delays for other trains.

50 special trains for Sankranthi

The South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Sunday, January 5 that it will operate 52 special trains for various destinations to clear the Sankranthi rush.

Cherlapally Railway Station inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Cherlapally Railway Station in Hyderabad. The Cherlapally Railway Station, a state-of-the-art facility that has been designed to alleviate congestion at Hyderabad’s existing railway stations.

Also Read Cherlapally Railway Station inaugurated in Hyderabad

This new terminal aims to reduce pressure on the city’s major stations—Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kacheguda—by providing enhanced services and modern amenities for passengers.