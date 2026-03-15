Hyderabad: Two wheelers barred from flyovers for Jagni Ki Raat

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic has issued a traffic advisory for the intervening night of 16-17 March in view of the holy night of Shab-e-Qadar in Ramzan or ‘Jagne Ki Raat’ as it known.

According to Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, two wheelers will not be allowed on the following flyovers after 10 pm:

Dr.Manmohan Singh Express Flyover (Zoo Park to Aramghar flyover), Bahadurpura Flyover (Devi Bagh to Zoo Park gate no.2), Chandrayangutta flyover (entrance from Nayara Petrol pump Hashamabad to Phoolbagh DLRL) and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover (Phisalbanda to Laxma Reddy Garden Function Hall) after.

The general public/commuters are requested to make note of above restrictions and co-operate, said a press release from the Hyderabad Traffic Police. In case of any inconvenience in commuting, the public may contact the traffic helpline – 9010203626.