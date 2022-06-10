Hyderabad: Two youths rape siblings multiple times, held

Hyderabad: Two youths have raped siblings aged 17 years and 15 years on multiple occasions during the past year. The crime took place in Chilkalguda.

The incident came into the limelight after the parents of the siblings came to know about the sexual assault.

As per the details of the case, accused Imtiyaz Ahmed (23) has befriended the 17-year-old girl. Later, he raped her on multiple occasions.

Also Read Hyderabad gang rape case: Police get custody of three juveniles

Another accused Mohammed Nawaz (21) came in contact with the 15-year-old girl and later met her. He also raped the girl on several occasions over the past year.

According to cops, both the accused are habitual offenders and were booked under the PD act.

After coming to know about the sexual assault, the parents of the siblings approached the police to lodge a complaint against both the accused.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused. The minor girls were sent for medical examination.

Police is investigating the case.