Hyderabad: Uncle-nephew duo booked for illegal injection sale

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Friday arrested a hospital compounder and another hospital security guard for illegally selling anaesthetic and hormonal injections, and seized 30 injections.

36-year-old Maharashtra native, Balaji Darmaji Punduge, a compounder in Srinivasa Hospital, Hayath nagar has been working in hospitals for the last two decades. According to the police, he started selling anaesthetic and hormonal injections which are used as steroids to promote muscle building to earn extra cash.

Over the course of time his nephew, Prasad Gulabrao Pundage, 23, who lives with him joined Balaji in selling the injections. He was working as a security guard in MaxCure Hospital, Hayath Nagar, according to a press note by the police on Saturday.

According to the police the cost of the drug, with a doctor’s prescription, is Rs 268 and the two were selling it to people without a prescription at a hiked price as per demand.