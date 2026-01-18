Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy leads Sundays On Cycle

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy joined the Hyderabad edition of ‘Sundays On Cycle’ here and highlighted that initiatives like ‘Fit India’ movement are crucial to preserving and strengthening the potential of the country’s vast human capital.

Following his address, the Union Minister for Coal and Mines cycled through the streets of Hyderabad in a show of support for Fit India, alongside badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, officials from the Sports Authority of India, sportspersons, and fitness enthusiasts.

In a post on ‘X’, Reddy said: “In my address, I spoke about how changes in lifestyle, dietary habits, inadequate physical activity, and environmental factors are contributing to a rise in health concerns, particularly obesity”.

He emphasised that only when citizens are healthy, meaningful contributions to the well-being of families, communities, and the nation can be made.

The Sports Authority of India, in collaboration with the Telangana government, organised the 57th edition of Fit India ‘Sundays on Cycle’ in the city.

The event featured a mass cycling rally of approximately six kilometres, starting and concluding at Gachibowli Stadium, along with fitness demonstrations such as yoga, warm-up exercises, and community engagement activities.