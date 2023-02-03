Hyderabad university to offer diploma programmes in blended mode

Hyderabad: Applications are invited for the various one-year diploma programmes offered through blended mode by the Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Friday.

According to a press release, these courses include one-year duration programmes as add on the programme at postgraduate level in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, Infection Prevention Control, Community Eye Health and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with NIRD; ICAR-NAARM; BSNL-RTTC, Truth Labs, Apollo MedSkills, IFCAI, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and TimesPro.

Students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also apply. They will have an online facility for accessing the video lectures and the study material.

For further details, kindly download the prospectus from the university website. The registration fee is Rs.300/-.

Completed applications along with the online registration fee receipt may be sent to “The Assistant Registrar, Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, Golden threshold Building, Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad-500001”.

For further details you may contact the following phone numbers: 040-24600264/040-24600265 Mobile No: 8897436905.

The last date for submission of the application is March 13.