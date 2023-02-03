Telangana: Applications invited for Help Desk, Project Coordinator for transgenders 

Hyderabad: Applications are invited for eligible transgender candidates for running the Help Desk and Project Coordinator in the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender (WDSC) in Malakpet.

According to a press release, those who are already working in the field of the welfare of Transgender persons and have three years of relevant work experience will be given priority.

Applications are available on the department’s website here.

Those interested should submit hard copies of their resume with a cover letter containing prior experience, interest and motivation to work.

The applications should be submitted manually or via post to the following address:

Office of the Director,

Empowerment of Pwds, Senior citizens and Transgender persons,

Hyderabad

The application should be submitted latest by February 10, 2023, by 5 pm with the subject name: Project Coordinator, Help Desk for Transgender Persons.

For queries, contact: 040-24559048