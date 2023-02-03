Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway to face traffic diversions from Feb 5

Hyderabad: In view of the Langamanthula Swamy Jatara, traffic diversions have been enforced on Hyderabad to Vijayawada Highway (NH65) near Suryapet from February 5 to 9.

Authorities have directed the traffic from Hyderabad to Vijayawada to be diverted to Khammam by-pass road at Tekumatla and join the NH 65 at Namapuram.

Likewise, the vehicles coming from Vijayawada, going towards Hyderabad would be diverted at Rollabavi thanda to join the highway at Rayangudem.

The heavy transport vehicles would be diverted at Kodad and pass through Mirayaguda, Nalgonda, and Narketpally to reach Hyderabad.

Arrangements at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore have been completed for the smooth conduct of the biennial Jatara, which would be conducted at Durajpally.

Bathrooms, changing rooms for women, and drinking water supply have been made available with about 10 to 15 lakh devotees expected to attend the Jatara.

“More than 1850 police personnel and 500 volunteers would be deployed at the Jatara. Drone fitted with cameras and 60 CCTV cameras were installed to monitor public movement,” said police.

In addition to the above, a police control room and help centre is being set up at Peddagattu along with four parking places identified for parking four wheeler and two-wheelers.