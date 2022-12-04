Hyderabad: UoH professor accused of sexual harassment sent to 14-day remand

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) Professor Ravi Ranjan, who was suspended and arrested over charges of sexually harassing a foreign student was sent to a 14-day remand, on Sunday.

Professor Ravi Ranjan was booked for outraging the modesty of a Thai student on Friday after the UoH student filed a complaint at the Gachibowli police station, under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The accused professor of the department of Hindi, UoH was suspended, after he was booked and amid several protests by students on campus in support of the victim.

Several students gathered at the gate and campus of the university and staged protests on Saturday demanding justice for the victim by immediate suspension of the professor.

The protesting students alleged that despite the severity of the issue, the registrar of the university ignored their calls, on the preceding night, when the incident took place on the campus.

The student community gathered in support of the student on Friday night.

They later appealed to all students, teaching and non-teaching campus community to gather at the main gate on Saturday, December 3, following which they protested against the accused professor and the inaction of the authorities.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, against professor Ravi Ranjan based on which he was arrested.

The Cyberabad police booked the accused under section 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), informed DCP, Madhapur, K Shilpavalli.

The Thai student reportedly only speaks her native language.