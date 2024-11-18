Hyderabad: UoH students protest against hostel raids, moral policing

Hyderabad: The activists of the Students’ Federation of India(SFI) from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) protested inside the administration building against moral policing and infringement of privacy by university officials at hostels on Monday, November 18. Earlier in the day, five students were arbitrarily fined by the chief warden’s flying squad.

Early in the morning, a flying squad led chief warden along with several security personnel, raided the Men’s Hostel F of the university. The squad reportedly forcefully barged into students’ rooms and videographed the residents without their consent.

Students also alleged that the squad mistreated female students who entered the hostel building in the early hours of the day. The boarders of the hostel raised concerns about this behaviour of the squad members in the absence of female officials.

University officials have been accused of moral policing after conducting raids in hostels, during which kettles and induction cookers were confiscated, and hefty fines imposed on students. Five boarders were fined amounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 each.

The raids were reportedly abandoned following strong resistance from students, who criticized the actions of the chief warden and his team. They argued that the raids were based on a hostel rulebook rejected by the university’s general body meeting in 2019. Protests continue against what students describe as unjust conduct by the administration.

“The flying squad was moral policing students instead of its so-called function to evict unauthorised residents from hostels. Look at the way these people videographed our students without their consent. I am telling you, the rulebook they are referring to was rejected long back in the university general body meeting.” SFI member Asika told Siasat.com.

Later in the day, several students responded to a protest called by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and gathered inside the administration building. The university registrar, Devesh Nigam, met the protesters and assured them that their concerns would be addressed. Following the registrar’s intervention, further raids and fines were reportedly put on hold.