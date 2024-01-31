Hyderabad: UP labourer murdered at factory in Mailardevpally

The laborer joined the workshop on January 8.

(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A Uttar Pradesh labourer was murdered at a factory in Mailardevpally, Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The laborer, Md Asif, aged 28, joined the workshop owned by Mahboob on January 8.

On Tuesday, after completing work, all the people left, and Asif stayed in a room allotted to him in the workshop. On Wednesday morning, other workers found the closed-circuit cameras broken, and Asif did not open the door.

Upon receiving information, the Mailardevpally police reached the spot, discovering the body on the bed with injuries. The body was shifted to the mortuary, and a case was booked.

