Hyderabad: US Consul General tries Ramzan dishes with Dr Foodie

Hyderabad: US Consul General Jennifer Larson recently visited Charminar, Hyderabad, and tried some of the famous Ramzan dishes of Hyderabad with Ahmed Ashfaq, popularly known as Dr Foodie. Later, the video of her visit went viral on social media, and people were excited to see her relishing the traditional delicacies of the city.

One of the highlights of the video was Larson seen trying the famous Hyderabadi dish ‘Haleem’ which is a staple during the month of Ramzan. She also tasted other famous Ramzan dishes in Hyderabad such as Kababs and desserts which left her impressed.

I had a great time meeting Dr Foodie and trying ‘zabardast’ dishes for my first #Ramzan in #Hyderabad! pic.twitter.com/h46D4exR69 — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) April 15, 2023

Usually, the Ramzan dishes in Hyderabad are a blend of Mughal, Turkish, and Arabic influences and have a unique flavor.

This is Larson’s first Ramzan in Hyderabad and she seemed to enjoy the food thoroughly.

In the video, Larson can also be seen learning a few Deccani words like ‘Kirrak’, ‘zabardast’, ‘Kaiku’ and ‘nakko’ from Dr Foodie. It seems that she is eager to learn more about the local language and culture.

Dr Foodie, who is known for his food blogging and recommendations, was thrilled to host the US Consul General and showcase the local delicacies of Hyderabad. He is one of the most trusted food bloggers in the city and is known for his authentic reviews and recommendations.