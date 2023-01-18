Hyderabad: Vande Bharat Express evokes enthusiastic response from passengers

The Vande Bharat Express consists of 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches with a capacity of 1,024 and 104 seats respectively.

Published: 18th January 2023
Hyderabad: The newly launched Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vizag has evoked a lot of enthusiasm in rail passengers. The train consistently witnessed a full capacity utilization of more than 100%.

According to a release, the train witnessed huge patronage from rail passengers. From Secunderabad to Vizag, the occupancy for the first three days, i.e. January 16th, 17th, and 18th were 122%, 147%, and 117% respectively.

Similarly, the occupancy from Vizag to Secunderabad for the first three days was 99%, 144%, and 149%.

Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vizag is the fastest of all the newly launched covering the long distance in eight and a half hours. The train operates at convenient timings suitable for those who travel frequently between the two cities.

