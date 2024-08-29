Hyderabad: VH Hanumanth Rao files complaint against Kangana Ranaut

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao has filed a complaint against Bollywood star and MP Kangana Ranaut at Amberpet police station in Hyderabad.

Rao disapproved Ranaut’s recent baseless allegations against the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, prompting him to seek police intervention to address the issue.

In his complaint, V Hanumantha Rao stated, “BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, in a recent television interview, made highly objectionable and derogatory remarks against the leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. She described Rahul Gandhi as a ‘mess’ and accused him of frequently changing his stance merely for personal gain.”

In the police complaint, V Hanumantha Rao also condemned Kangana Ranaut’s statement demanding that Rahul Gandhi be tested for drugs, describing it as a baseless and inappropriate accusation.

V Hanumantha Rao emphasized that Kangana Ranaut’s irresponsible and inflammatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi have not only upset Congress supporters but also hurt the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, which make up approximately 90 percent of India’s population.

He demanded that Kangana should apologise to Rahul in public immediately.