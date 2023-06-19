Hyderabad: Victoria Memorial Home set to undergo restoration

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is gearing up to undertake the restoration of the over 120-year-old historical monument, Victoria Memorial Home.

Currently, the structure, which is in a dilapidated condition, is housing a residential high school and an orphanage. The restoration plan has been prepared by M/s Kshetra Architect, TNIE reported.

Earlier, Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, the municipal administration and urban development department visited the historical monument.

@HMDA_Gov & social welfare dept shall take up restoration & renovation of #Telangana State govt's Victoria Memorial (VM)Home & Residential School (housing >1000 children) @ Saroor Nagar

Visited today & finalised the plan

Funding for the restoration

It is estimated that Rs.12 crore is going to be spent on its restoration work

Out of the total expenditure of Rs. 12 crore, the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SCDD) and Victoria Memorial Home are going to contribute Rs. 4 crore, and HMDA is going to provide another Rs. 8 crore.

Historical background of Victoria Memorial Home

Victoria Memorial Home is located in Saroornagar Palace, a palace of the Nizam of Hyderabad. The palace was abandoned by the Nizam due to superstition.

The palace, which has two floors and is rectangular in shape, remained deserted until the British Resident asked the Nizam to set up an institution in Queen Victoria’s memory.

Earlier, the institution was named Victoria Memorial Orphanage. Later, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru replaced ‘orphanage’ with ‘Home’.