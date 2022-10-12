Hyderabad: View your dream house in VR before you start constructing!

Hyderabad: A technology-enabled experience centre ‘BuildNext’ has opened at Banjara Hills with a Virtual Reality (VR) experience where people wanting to build homes can actually experience it even before construction using (VR). This technology is a patented technology.

At ‘BuildNext’ a unique phygital experience in which the technology not only helps people to visualize the design of their homes but also allows them to select finer details like colour, finishing off the walls, flooring ceiling etc.

The patented app is available both on (Android and iOS platforms) and developed by ‘BuildNext’ and allows builders to be in control of the design of their homes. It also provides updates on their homes on a daily basis including quality checks, drawings, materials being used, colours, the latest materials available in the market etc.

These drawings are available on the app even after the homes are handed over making it a ready reference in case of any work that needs to be done in the future.

Most people are worried about mistakes in planning and other aspects of the house but the app gives one a clear picture of not only what materials are available but every detail of how the house will be built.

The app also includes a Building Performance Index (BPI) that ensures that the designed house gives the owner maximum space, utilization, and high energy efficiency in making the most of natural lighting and ventilation.

BuildNext currently has two centres in Telangana one at Banjara Hills and the other at Nagole. With the Telangana market growing in reality and abundant infrastructural development Build Next aims to sign up at least 100 projects by December 2022.