Hyderabad: Vijayashanthi wants BJP to revoke Raja Singh’s suspension soon

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader and senior actor Vijayashanthi on Thursday remarked that workers of the party think that the decision to revoke Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s suspension is being delayed by the central leadership.

“Our workers are of the opinion that BJP’s decision regarding the suspension of MLA Rajasingh is being delayed. However, the entire state party, including Bandi Sanjay, sincerely wants the suspension to be softened. I believe it will happen as well,” she tweeted in Telugu.

Her remarks gain significance as the state of Telangana is up for polls end of this year.

Union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy in May had stated that Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh who was suspended from the party will soon be back in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We are all discussing the matter. The suspension on him will soon be revoked. Ultimately the national party (high command) will take the call. The suspension was done back in the day as a policy decision. I will also be part of these discussions. The decision will be out at the right time,” he said.

The Goshamahal MLA, Singh, was suspended last year in August after he passed ‘derogatory’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad in response to the state government allowing comic Munawar Faruqui to hold a show in Hyderabad.

Raja Singh was soon arrested by the Hyderabad police under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, and is currently out on bail he received from the Telangana high court. However, he has a gag order placed on him, as the court placed certain conditions for his release, including not passing inflammatory comments in public (and also from holding public meetings in general).

But it looks like the suspension had no deterring effect on Raja Singh’s conduct as he continued to make communally sensitive remarks even post the suspension.